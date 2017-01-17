Did Samsung Just Leak the Design of the Galaxy S8?

They also dig deep into the Samsung Galaxy S8 specifications, which won’t come as a surprise but will please the company’s fans. There is the possibility of a larger display screen that is nearly bezel-free.Tech Times quoted a Korean website as saying that Samsung is now working out two different types of foldable smartphones. One with the octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 830 chipset, and the other with the company’s own Exynos 8895 SoC.There also appear to be stereo speakers as evidenced on the speaker grilles on the renders located at the top and bottom portion of the Samsung Galaxy S8. At next week’s conference, the company is planning to respond to safety concerns to assure users that its forthcoming Galaxy S8 will not suffer the same fate as its predecessor. Other changes include a move to USB Type-C and a reposition of the flash and heart rate sensor to above the S8’s camera.The Galaxy Note 7, released in August 2016, didn’t last too long in the market as it was recalled less than two weeks after its release.However, while supposed leaked images have been circulating, it seems Samsung may actually be intent on leaking the S8 themselves. The Profile also confirms Android 7.0 Nougat as the platform of choice for the upcoming Samsung flagship, but that’s hardly surprising.On Monday, a new pair of promotional videos from Samsung Display showed off the firm’s new AMOLED panels, which are expected to feature in the Galaxy S8. Which led a lot of experts to suggest different reasons for the phablet overheating including Samsung not giving enough room for the battery inside the phone. The Galaxy S8 won’t come with a dual-camera setup as initially thought.What would you like to see from the Samsung Galaxy S8 release date this year?