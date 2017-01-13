Moto G5 Plus Spotted in a Leaked Press Image

Moto G4, G4 Plus users will be getting Android 7.1.1 Nougat update soon. You will now be able to enjoy all of Android 7.1.1 Nougat’s features on your Moto G3.Android Nougat firmware update comes with build number NPJ25.93-11 for both of the G4 and G4 Plus. The media outfit emphasized that only Moto G4 Plus handsets with the XT1643 model number and Moto G4 with XT1624 model number are allowed to install the update.The Moto G4 Plus is still a few months away from turning a year old but its successor, the Moto G5 Plus, has already seemingly been leaked online. These two smartphones have been making a great way towards the Android 7.0 Nougat OS update.The upcoming Android 7.1.1.Considering how Moto G4 and G4 plus have created a vast market, the Moto G5 might just be better than its previous models. The update brings quite a series of changes for the midrange phone with a number of features including a better Doze mode, data saver, and Work Mode.At press time, Motorola observers confirmed that neither these images of Moto X nor Moto C is actually the renders of Moto G5 Plus.The new press render claimed to show the Moto G5 Plus was shared by a Weibo user (via Techdroider) and is in-line with a previously leaked Moto G5 Plus image.For specifications, the Moto G5 Plus features a 5.5-inch full-HD (1080×1920 pixels) display and is said to be powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 625 processor coupled with 4GB of RAM. Aside from having an improved battery life, the successor of Moto G4 and Moto G4 Plus will feature a 13-megapixel rear camera and a 5-megapixel front snapper. This lead Moto fans to look up to MWC 2017 for a further announcement or possible launch of the said phones.