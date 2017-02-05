Super Bowl LI: AAA Offering Free Rides Home to Tipsy Revelers Sunday

With the Super Bowl coming up on Sunday, AAA is reminding everyone to be responsible and plan ahead if they’re going to drink.The office plans to broadcast two commercials during the game. The message will be that those who have consumed too much need help in safely getting home.Sgt. McCullough urges drivers to pay attention, be aware of your surroundings, take the extra moment before you go and commit to a turn and commit to an intersection and be sure that it’s clear. “We know many people will be at Super Bowl parties having a good time and consuming alcoholic beverages”.Anyone who drinks too much can call AAA for a tow regardless of whether that person is a triple member or not. AAA says 33 of those crashes were alcohol-related. That’s why the AAA Auto Club has teamed up with Budweiser for their “Tow to Go” program in an effort to keep drunk drivers off the road this weekend. AAA asks everyone to take a pledge not to drink and drive.Over 10,000 people were killed in crashes that involved an impaired driver in 2015, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.