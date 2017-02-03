Over 1000 Yemeni-Owned Stores Close In Protest Of Trump

Corner store merchants will hold a strike from noon to 8 p.m. EST, according to Raw Story, and more than 1,000 Yemeni American owners throughout the city’s boroughs plan to get involved.Protests against Donald Trump’s Muslim ban are still in full effect.That’s what NY will find out when 1,000 Yemini grocery stores close their doors on Thursday in protest of President Trump’s travel ban on immigrants from seven Muslim majority countries.Business owner Adnan Alshabbi plans to close his bodega in the Morrisania section of the Bronx on Thursday.”This shutdown of grocery stores and bodegas will be a public show of the vital role these grocers and their families play in New York’s economic and social fabric”, the organizers of the event wrote on their Facebook page.A rally “for religious freedom” organized by Adams is slated for 5 p.m. outside of Brooklyn Borough Hall where Yemeni-Americans will share personal stories about how they’ve been affected by Trump’s travel ban.Some of the bodega owners are American citizens, like Mr Alshabbi. “They can’t focus on work because they’re separated from their family members”. He said his wife and baby are stuck in Yemen after nearly completing a four-year, green-card process. “We have to go out and let the people know that this is not acceptable”, he said.The order bans immigrants from Iran, Iraq, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria and Yemen for 90 days, suspends the U.S. Refugee Program for 120 days and bars Syrian refugees indefinitely. “There’s people there who are refugees and who are starving and running for their lives, so thank God we don’t have it as bad as they do”.Several of the protesters told AFP that they had been gathered for hours and some said they would remain until 8 pm (0100 GMT Friday).