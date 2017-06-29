Angina Pectoris Treatment Market Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Analysis to 2022: Brisk Insights

According to a recently published report by Brisk Insights, the Global Angina Pectoris Treatment Market is expected to grow at the CAGR of 4.9% during 2017-2025. The global angina pectoris treatment market is segmented on the basis of drug type and geography. The report on global angina pectoris treatment market (by drug type and geography) provides a detailed overview and predictive analysis of the market.

Market Insights

The global angina pectoris treatment market is anticipated to grow significantly during the forecast period due to rising prevalence of angina pectoris, expected launch of pipeline molecule and increase in geriatric population would drive the growth of angina pectoris market globally. It is studied that, more than 1.6% of population is affected with angina pectoris globally; According to American College of Cardiology, chronic angina affects over seven million North Americans. It is observed that, currently beta adrenergic held largest market share because beta blocker are first choice of drug class due to its efficiency, fast onset of action, fewer side effects and high patient compliance. Currently, North America is expected to be the largest regional market for angina pectoris treatment due the factors such as rising geriatric population and higher number of affected population are driving the growth of angina pectoris treatment in North America.

Scope of the report

1. Global Angina Pectoris Treatment Market, by Drug Type, 2015–2025 ($ Billion)

1.1. Antiplatelet agents

1.2. Beta-adrenergic blocking agents

1.3. Calcium channel blockers

1.4. Short & Long – acting Nitroglycerines

1.5. Angiotensin-converting enzyme inhibitors

1.6. Anti-ischemic agents

1.7. Pipeline Drug Analysis: Cilostazol, Ad5FGF-4

2. Global Angina Pectoris Treatment Market, by Geography, 2015-2025 ($ Billion)

2.1. North America

2.1.1. U.S.

2.1.2. Canada

2.2. Europe

2.2.1. U.K.

2.2.2. Germany

2.2.3. France

2.2.4. Rest of Europe

2.3. Asia Pacific

2.3.1. Japan

2.3.2. China

2.3.3. Rest of Asia Pacific

2.4. Latin America (LATAM)

2.4.1. Brazil

2.4.2. Mexico

2.4.3. Rest of Latin America

2.5. Middle East and Africa (MEA)

3. Company Profiles

3.1. Anthera Pharmaceuticals

3.2. Astellas Pharma

3.3. Baxter Healthcare Corporation

3.4. Bayer HealthCare

3.5. Cardium Therapeutics

3.6. HUYA Bioscience International LLC.

3.7. Lacer S.A.

3.8. Merck & Co. Inc.

3.9. Otsuka Pharmaceutical

3.10. Pfizer Inc.

3.11. Sanofi

3.12. Viromed Co. Ltd.

