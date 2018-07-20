Beta-Glucan Market Share, Size, Growth, Strategies and Outlook To 2025: Credence Research

The latest market report published by Credence Research, Inc. “Beta-glucan Market, By Source Type (Cereals-(Oats, Barley), Fungal & Microbial-(Mushroom, Yeast and Algae) & Others-(Dates, Peas etc.)), Application (Food & Beverage, Pharmaceutical, Cosmetics and Animal Feed) and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East and Africa) – Growth, Future Prospects and Competitive Analysis, 2017 – 2025,” the global beta-glucan market is expected to expand by 7.2% CAGR during 2017-2025.

Market Insights

Diets with high fibre levels are recommended through various researches as they results in reduced heart diseases & diabetes coupled with improved digestion. According to WHO, dietary fibre intake should be 25 gm. per day as worldwide recommendation. The growing concern for physiological health benefits is the important driving factor for global beta-glucan market. The health benefits which beta-glucan offers are –

Promotes lowering of blood cholesterol levels

Lower glycemic response

Improved digestive health

Helps in balancing fat and calorie content with promoting satiety

Demand for beta-glucan products is expected to gain traction with various regulatory aspects specific to countries claims health benefits. Furthermore factors such as growing awareness among consumers about the exceptional properties of beta-glucan, coupled with advanced food innovations enabling manufacturers to fortify their food products with higher fibre content is expected to drive the global beta-glucan market.

Competitive Insights

The key players present in this market are Tate & Lyle PLC, Koninklijke DSM N.V., BIOTEC PHARMACON and Swedish Oat Fiber AB among others. The companies are focusing on launching beta-glucan products on several online retailer sites such as Amazon, Walmar, and Kmart etc. other than traditional ways thereby broadening their distribution network. The strategy is aimed towards positively seizing the advantage of consumer demand for immune health products.

Key Trends

Increasing demand for immune health products and high dietary fibres

Dynamic change in the consumer lifestyle with quick healthy food intake

Regularity aspects at country level on beta-glucan intake

