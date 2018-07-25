Breast Cancer Treatment Market Size, Share, Growth, Future Prospects, Competitive Analysis and Forecast 2016 To 2022: Credence Research

The latest market report published by Credence Research, Inc. “Global Breast Cancer Treatment Market – Growth, Share, Opportunities, Pipeline Analysis, Competitive Analysis, and Forecast, 2016 – 2022,” the breast cancer treatment market was valued at USD 10,682.6 Mn in 2015, and is expected to reach USD 17,345.8 Mn by 2022, expanding at a CAGR of 7.6% from 2016 to 2022.

Market Insights:

Breast cancer is typically detected either during a screening examination, before symptoms have developed, or after a woman notices a lump. According to market experts, breast cancer is the second-largest cause of cancer deaths globally. The rising prevalence of breast cancer across the developed nations has boosted the involvement of non-governmental associations that are spreading awareness related to breast cancer diagnostics and treatment in public. Therapeutic treatment preferred to treat breast cancer involves synthetic to biological drugs. The awareness created around the world in last decade has assisted the market growth along with market introduction of premium priced therapies. Moreover, drugs for breast cancer have seen accelerated approvals, thereby providing impetus for breast cancer research and shifting the equilibrium toward research of new effective pathways for intervention of breast cancer. On the other hand, the geographical analysis of breast cancer treatment market projected North America and Europe as the dominant regions followed by Asia-Pacific. The key factors driving the breast cancer market in the world include developed research and development facilities, upcoming drug launches, and mounting incidences and awareness of the breast cancer in developing countries. Thus, rising incidences of breast cancer and novel product approvals will lead to significant market growth during the forecast period, despite generic sales erosion resulting from patent expirations.

Pipeline Analysis:

The phase III drugs included in the pipeline analysis are Abemaciclib (Eli Lily & Company), Buparlisib (Novartis), NeuVax (Galena Biopharma), Niraparib (Tesaro), Lynparza (AstraZeneca), Veliparib (AbbVie), Neratinib (Puma Biotechnology), Ribociclib (Novartis) and others. According to market experts, these upcoming drugs assure to provide enhanced efficacy, shorter onset of action and fewer side effects as compared to the currently available breast cancer treatment. Thus, future commercialization of these molecules during the forecast period 2016 – 2022 is anticipated to have a reflective impact on the growth of the overall breast cancer treatment market.

Key Market Movements:

North America presently dominates the overall market and is also projected to experience the fastest growth throughout the forecast period

The recent market entry of novel drugs including Perjeta, a targeted therapy; Kadcyla, a human antibody-drug conjugate; and Halaven, a novel chemotherapeutic agent have boosted the overall growth of breast cancer treatment market

The companies have been able to develop efficient and commercially successful products by studying pathophysiology of breast cancer in detail, e.g. Herceptin, which is build on the existing scientific groundwork.

