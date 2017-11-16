The latest market report published by Credence Research, Inc. “Digital Sphygmomanometer Market – Growth, Future Prospects, Competitive Analysis, 2017 – 2025,” the global digital sphygmomanometer market was valued at US$ 1,174.5 Mn in 2016, and is expected to reach US$ 2,818.0 Mn by 2025 expanding at a CAGR of 10.1 % from 2017 to 2025.

Market Insights

Sphygmomanometer is a device which is used to measure the blood pressure. There has been a technological revolution in the development of the sphygmomanometer product in the past 100 years in chronological order of mercury sphygmomanometer, aneroid sphygmomanometer and currently the digital sphygmomanometer. Under the USFDA medical devices classification it falls under the class II category.

In the current scenario arm type digital sphygmomanometers dominates the market due to key drivers such as rising prevalence of chronic diseases such as cardiovascular complications, pulmonary diseases, etc. and the point of measurement is closer to the heart which gives accurate measurement of the blood pressure which helps in accurate diagnosis and early intervention by the physician. Wrist type sphygmomanometers shows a promising sales forecast and will be the fastest growing market majorly due to factors such as its wide application in measuring blood pressure in obese patients as cuffs are too small for the intended arm size which gives false high blood pressure readings and in elderly population who encounter pain in their arms when the cuffs are inflated during blood pressure measurement.

Presently full-automatic sphygmomanometer exhibits a promising market and currently holds the largest market share due to factors such as rising prevalence of cardiovascular complications and high accuracy and precision obtained during recording of BP is achieved as it employs oscillometric measurement and electronic calculations. Semi-automatic sphygmomanometer are anticipated to be the fastest growing market majorly due to factors such as its increasing application in measuring blood pressure in patients specifically suffering with arteriosclerosis, arrhythmia, preeclampsia and pulsus paradoxus where full-automatic sphygmomanometers are not preferred. In addition the maintenance cost is minimal as the accessories are easily available and replaceable.

In the current scenario North America holds the largest regional segment and the growth is mainly attributed to the presence of key drivers such as rising prevalence of chronic diseases due to poor lifestyle, enhanced government funding in establishing developed healthcare facilities with better digital sphygmomanometer and presence of key players spearheading in manufacture of digital sphygmomanometer. Asia Pacific provides a potential market chiefly due to drivers that are prognosticated to influence the market growth in Asia Pacific are immediate requirement from the physicians to monitor blood pressure of large patient pool, proliferating e-commerce industry to augur revenue of digital sphygmomanometer. Additionally increasing per capita income and supportive regulatory environment will influence the market growth of digital sphygmomanometer.

The digital sphygmomanometer market is technologically driven and includes major players such as American Diagnostic Corporation, A&D Medical, Beurer GmbH, Bosch + Sohn GmbH & Co. KG, Briggs Healthcare, ChoiceMMed America Co., Koninklijke Philips N.V., Omron Corporation, SunTech Medical, Inc. and Welch Allyn.

Key Market Movements:

Rising prevalence of cardiovascular complications

Increasing public health awareness and patients opting for homecare blood pressure monitoring devices

Supportive regulatory environment for digital sphygmomanometer

Technological advancement in the digital transmission of recorded blood pressure through wireless transmission and healthcare application

Table of Content

Chapter 1. Preface

1.1. Report Scope and Description

1.2. Research Methodology

1.2.1. Phase I-Secondary Research

1.2.2. Phase II-Primary Research

1.2.3. Phase III-Expert Panel Review

1.2.4. Assumptions

1.2.5. Approach Adopted

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Global Digital Sphygmomanometer Market Portraiture

2.1.1. Global Digital Sphygmomanometer Market, by Type, 2016

2.1.2. Global Digital Sphygmomanometer Market, by Technology, 2016 Vs. 2025

2.1.3. Global Digital Sphygmomanometer Market, by Geography, 2016

Company Profiles

