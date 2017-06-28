Global Confectionery Sales Market Size, Share, Growth, Outlook and Forecast to 2017: Acute Market Reports

In this report, the global Confectionery market is valued at USD XX million in 2016 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2022, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2016 and 2022.

Geographically, this report split global into several key Regions, with sales (K MT), revenue (Million USD), market share and growth rate of Confectionery for these regions, from 2012 to 2022 (forecast), covering

United States

China

Europe

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Global Confectionery market competition by top manufacturers/players, with Confectionery sales volume, Price (USD/MT), revenue (Million USD) and market share for each manufacturer/player; the top players including

Mars

Mondelez International

Nestle

Meiji Holdings

Ferrero Group

Hershey Foods

Arcor

Perfetti Van Melle

Haribo

Lindt & Sprüngli

Barry Callebaut

Yildiz Holding

August Storck

General Mills

Orion Confectionery

Uniconf

Lotte Confectionery

Bourbon Corp

Crown Confectionery

Roshen Confectionery

Ferrara Candy

Orkla ASA

Raisio Plc

Morinaga & Co. Ltd

Cemoi

Jelly Belly

Cloetta

Ritter Sport

Petra Foods

Amul

On the basis of product, this report displays the sales volume (K MT), revenue (Million USD), product price (USD/MT), market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

Sugar Type

Chocolate Type

Gum Type

On the basis on the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, sales volume, market share and growth rate of Confectionery for each application, including

Festivals

Weddings

Other

1 Confectionery Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Confectionery

1.2 Classification of Confectionery by Product Category

1.2.1 Global Confectionery Market Size (Sales) Comparison by Type (2012-2022)

1.2.2 Global Confectionery Market Size (Sales) Market Share by Type (Product Category) in 2016

1.2.3 Sugar Type

1.2.4 Chocolate Type

1.2.5 Gum Type

1.3 Global Confectionery Market by Application/End Users

1.3.1 Global Confectionery Sales (Volume) and Market Share Comparison by Application (2012-2022)

1.3.2 Festivals

1.3.3 Weddings

1.3.4 Other

1.4 Global Confectionery Market by Region

1.4.1 Global Confectionery Market Size (Value) Comparison by Region (2012-2022)

1.4.2 United States Confectionery Status and Prospect (2012-2022)

1.4.3 China Confectionery Status and Prospect (2012-2022)

1.4.4 Europe Confectionery Status and Prospect (2012-2022)

1.4.5 Japan Confectionery Status and Prospect (2012-2022)

1.4.6 Southeast Asia Confectionery Status and Prospect (2012-2022)

1.4.7 India Confectionery Status and Prospect (2012-2022)

1.5 Global Market Size (Value and Volume) of Confectionery (2012-2022)

1.5.1 Global Confectionery Sales and Growth Rate (2012-2022)

1.5.2 Global Confectionery Revenue and Growth Rate (2012-2022)

2 Global Confectionery Competition by Players/Suppliers, Type and Application

2.1 Global Confectionery Market Competition by Players/Suppliers

2.1.1 Global Confectionery Sales and Market Share of Key Players/Suppliers (2012-2017)

2.1.2 Global Confectionery Revenue and Share by Players/Suppliers (2012-2017)

2.2 Global Confectionery (Volume and Value) by Type

2.2.1 Global Confectionery Sales and Market Share by Type (2012-2017)

2.2.2 Global Confectionery Revenue and Market Share by Type (2012-2017)

2.3 Global Confectionery (Volume and Value) by Region

2.3.1 Global Confectionery Sales and Market Share by Region (2012-2017)

2.3.2 Global Confectionery Revenue and Market Share by Region (2012-2017)

2.4 Global Confectionery (Volume) by Application…………

