Global E-Waste Management Market Size, Share, Growth, Outlook, Analysis and Forecast 2016-2022 : Brisk Insights

According to a recently published report, the global E-Waste Management Market is expected to grow at $44.01 million in 2016 with a CAGR of is expected to reach $ 58.20 million by 2022 growing at 18.90% CAGR during 2016-2022.The global e-waste management market is segmented on the basis of material, source type and geography. The report on global e-waste management market forecast, 2016-2022 (by material, source type and geographically) provides detailed overview and predictive analysis of the market.

E-waste includes electronic equipment used in offices, electronic devices used for the entertainment purpose, computer sets, television sets, refrigerators, washing machines, mobile phones, laptops and so on. Electronic devices which can be taken for the reuse, resale, recycle, salvage or disposal are considered as the e-waste.The major factor which is driving the global e-waste management market is due to supportive government regulations and policies regarding which is boosting the market. Some of the regulations and policies amended by the government such as- In Canada, Industry Canada Policy plays a crucial role in developing provincial extended manufacturer’s responsibility programs for the management of e-waste recycling. In Europe the government has implemented the policy known as extended producer responsibility under which the devices and equipment manufacturers are physically and financially responsible for their equipment at the end of its life. Similarly, In India, Ministry of Environment & Forests recognizes the manufacturer’s liability for recycling and reducing e-waste in the country. Shrinking in electronic product life cycle is another major factor which is boosting the e-waste management market due to the high usage as well as rising demand of new technological products among consumers every year.

Scope of the report

1. GLOBAL E-WASTE MANAGEMENT MARKET BY MATERIAL 2012-2022 ($ MILLION)

1.1. Metal

1.2. Plastic

1.3. Glass

1.4. other

2. GLOBAL E-WASTE MANAGEMENT MARKET BY SOURCE TYPE 2012-2022 ($ MILLION)

2.1. Household appliances

2.1.1. Washing machines

2.1.2. Refrigerators

2.1.3. Air conditioners

2.1.4. Others

2.2. Information technology and telecommunication equipment

2.2.1. Computers

2.2.2. Phones

2.2.3. Others

2.3. Entertainment & consumer electronics

2.3.1. Televisions

2.3.2. Audio/video recorders

2.3.3. Others

2.4. others

3. GLOBAL RENEWABLE CHEMICAL MANUFACTURING MARKET REGIONAL OUTLOOK 2012-2022 ($ MILLION)

3.1. North America

3.2. Europe

3.3. Asia Pacific

3.4. Rest of the world

4. COMPANY PROFILES

4.1. AURUBIS AG

4.2. BOLIDEN AB

4.3. CRT RECYCLING INC.

4.4. DESCO ELECTRONIC RECYCLERS

4.5. ELECTRONIC RECYCLERS INTERNATIONAL, INC.

4.6. ENVIRO-HUB HOLDINGS LTD.

4.7. GLOBAL ELECTRIC ELECTRONIC PROCESSING INC.

4.8. LIFESPAN TECHNOLOGY RECYCLING INC.

4.9. MBA POLYMERS, INC.

4.10. SIMS METAL MANAGEMENT, LTD.

4.11. SIMS RECYCLING LTD.

4.12. STENA METALL AB

4.13. TETRONICS INTERNATIONAL LTD.

4.14. TRIPLE M METAL LP

4.15. UMICORE S.A.

