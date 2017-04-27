Global Microscopy Market Is Expected To Grow At CAGR Of 8.0%By 2022 – Brisk Insights

According to a recently published report, the Global Microscopy Market is expected to grow at the CAGR of 8.0% during 2015-2022 and it is estimated to be $XX billion by 2022. The global Microscopy market is segmented on the basis of type, applications, end user and geography. The report on global microscopy market forecast 2015-2022 provides detailed overview and predictive analysis of the market.

The global Microscopy market is expected to grow exponentially due to its wide application in number of regions such as academic institutes, hospitals, industries, private laboratories etc. The increasing demand for Microscopy in various sectors is the reason for its tremendous growth. Microscopy has growing use in nanotechnology and material science which are driving the market growth.

Full report available global microscopy market forecast 2015-2022 report at http://www.briskinsights.com/report/global-microscopy-market-forecast-2015-2022

The market is driven by various other factors such as growing funding from government for research and development, technical advancement such as development of high resolution microscopes. The growing study of microbiology and biotechnology. Growing need of advanced lab equipment’s are all pushing the market growth.

The market is segmented on the basis of types which includes optical microscopes, electron microscopes and scanning probe microscopes. Further the market is segmented on the basis of application which includes academic institutes, industries, labs, hospitals and others.

Although, there are many drivers of the field but still there exists certain restraints which are proving to be hurdle for the market growth some of them are high tax and duties on the product and high cost advanced microscopes.

Presently, North America and Europe holds the largest market share of the field i.e. more than 70% of the market total. Followed by Asia pacific,

Some of the major market players listed in the report are Bruker Corporation, Danaher Corporation, Asylum Research, Carl Zeiss AG, FEI Co., Danish Micro Engineering, Hitachi High-Technologies Corporation and Jeol Ltd.

SCOPE OF THE REPORT

Global Microscopy Market By Type 2012-2022 ($ BILLION)

1.1. Global Optical Microscopy Market 2012-2022 ($ BILLION)

1.1.1. Global Fluorescence Microscopy Market 2012-2022 ($ BILLION)

1.1.2. Global Total Internal Reflection Fluorescence Microscopy (TIRF) Market 2012-2022 ($ BILLION)

1.1.3. Global Fluorescence Resonance Energy Transfer (FRET) Market 2012-2022 ($ BILLION)

1.1.4. Global Fluorescence Recovery After Photo-Bleaching (FRAG) Market 2012-2022 ($ BILLION)

1.1.5. Global Fluorescence Lifetime Imaging Microscopy (FLIM) Market 2012-2022 ($ BILLION)

1.2. Global Super-Resolution Microscopy Market 2012-2022 ($ BILLION)

1.2.1. Global Stochastic Optical Reconstruction Microscopy (STORM) Market 2012-2022 ($ BILLION)

1.2.2. Global Structured Illumination Microscopy (SIM) Market 2012-2022 ($ BILLION)

1.2.3. Global Stimulated Emission Depletion Microscopy (STED) Market 2012-2022 ($ BILLION)

1.2.4. Global Coherent Anti-Strokes Raman Scattering Microscopy (CARS) Market 2012-2022 ($ BILLION)

1.2.5. Global Photo-Activated Localization Microscopy (PALM) Market 2012-2022 ($ BILLION)

1.2.6. Global Reversible Saturable Optical Fluorescence Transitions (RESOLFT) Market 2012-2022 ($ BILLION)

Global Electron Microscopy Market 2012-2022 ($ BILLION)

2.1. Global Transmission Electron Microscopy (TEM) Market 2012-2022 ($ BILLION)

2.2. Global Scanning Electron Microscopy (SEM) Market 2012-2022 ($ BILLION)

2.3. Global Confocal Microscopy Market 2012-2022 ($ BILLION)

2.4. Global Multi-Photon Confocal Microscopy Market 2012-2022 ($ BILLION)

2.5. Global Disk Spinning Confocal Microscopy Market 2012-2022 ($ BILLION)

2.6. Global Scanning Probe Microscopy Market 2012-2022 ($ BILLION)

2.7. Global Scanning Tunneling Microscopy (STM) Market 2012-2022 ($ BILLION)

2.8. Global Atomic Force Microscopy (AFM) Market 2012-2022 ($ BILLION)

2.9. Global Near-Field Scanning Optical Microscopy (NSOM) Market 2012-2022 ($ BILLION)

Global Microscopy Market By Application 2012-2022 ($ BILLION)

3.1. Global Semiconductor Market 2012-2022 ($ BILLION)

3.2. Global Life Science Market 2012-2022 ($ BILLION)

3.3. Global Material Science Market 2012-2022 ($ BILLION)

Global Microscopy Market By End User 2012-2022 ($ BILLION)

4.1. Global Academic Institutes Market 2012-2022 ($ BILLION)

4.2. Global Industries Market 2012-2022 ($ BILLION)

4.3. Global Others Market 2012-2022 ($ BILLION)

Global Microscopy industry regional outlook 2012-2022 ($ billion)

5.1. North America

5.2. Europe

5.3. Asia Pacific

5.4. Middle East & Africa

5.5. Central & South America

Competitive Landscape Bruker Corporation Danaher Corporation Asylum Research Carl Zeiss AG FEI Co. Danish Micro Engineering Hitachi High-Technologies Corporation Jeol Ltd. Nikon Corporation Olympus Corporation Alcon Laboratories HAGG-Streit Surgical Leica Microsystems ARRI Medical Alltion (Wuzhou) Co., Ltd GE LifeSciences Nikon Corporation. Olympus Inc Bruker Corporation

