Global Natural Food Colors Market: Industry Analysis, Industry Outlook and Strategies to 2024

In 2014, Europe and North America accounted for more than 60% share of the pie in terms of revenue in natural food colors market and projected to maintain their dominance in future. European countries have not only put total ban on manufacturing of synthetic dye based colors and the products containing such colors but also banned the imports of products from the countries using such colors. Germany and France are the major contributor towards the market growth. However in future growth is projected to be highest from the Eastern European regions. In North America, U.S. is the largest and fastest growing market followed by Canada. The North American market also bans production of certain synthetic colors and in future planning to ban completely the production of synthetic food colors. Thus, providing huge market impetus for natural food colors.

Asia Pacific is projected to the fastest growing market over the next six years. The market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 7.5% from 2015 to 2022. The Asia Pacific market is the most attractive market because of the healthy growth rate and increasing consumer preference towards natural ingredients. Strong and increasing awareness of natural food colors among the consumers and rising disposable income, offer a high growth potential for the development of natural food colors market in economies such as India, China, South Korea and Indonesia. Japan, China and Australia are the largest market in APAC region and projected to witness highest growth rate. RoW region is projected to grow at a moderate CAGR of 6.9% from 2015 to 2022.

The product differentiation is the key factor which helps in providing competitive advantage in the industry. Local players in the natural food color market are more focused on particular region with better distribution channel for that region which makes a tough competition for the global players in the market. To maintain their dominance in this market key companies are forming alliances with ingredient suppliers. ADM, Naturex, Kalsec, D.D.Williamson and Sensient are some of the few major players in this market.

