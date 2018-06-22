Honey Powder Market Share, Size, Growth, Trends and Forecast To 2023: Credence Research

According to a new market report published by Credence Research Global Honey Powder Market– Growth, Future Prospects & Competitive Analysis, 2016 – 2023, the Global honey Powder Market is expected to reach US$ 1,529.9 Mn by 2023, expanding at a CAGR of 4.5% during the forecast period 2016 to 2023.

Browse the full Global Honey Powder Market by Usage, Sales Channel and Geography – Growth, Future Prospects & Competitive Analysis, 2016 – 2023 report at http://www.credenceresearch.com/report/honey-powder-market

Market Insights

Global honey powder market is expected to witness significant growth with rising inclination among consumers towards low-calorie food products owing to increasing number of diseases such as obesity, heart ailments, diabetes and others. Honey being low-calorie ingredients is natural and organic in its raw form. Honey powder is gaining significant adoption among consumers, owing to advantages such as low cost natural sweetener, after taste in bakery products, presence of minerals and vitamins as compared to white sugar. Further, increasing investment in research and development of honey powder products increasing the array of application in food & beverage industry to replace sugar. Besides this, usage of honey powder to develop formulations for various personal care applications include soap, facial masks, and lotions, are the key focus area for many honey powder manufacturers. This is attributed to substantial demand for natural-based personal care products by consumers. Thus, increasing application of the honey powder products in various industries is anticipated to drive the demand for honey powder over the forecast period. However, alteration in texture and flavor, hygroscopic property of honey results in stability issues in certain products which in turn is anticipated to hamper the demand for honey powder during the forecast period (2016-2023).

Request Free Sample of This Report @ http://www.credenceresearch.com/sample-request/58238

Competitive Insights:

Global honey powder market is segmented on the basis of usage, sales channel and geography. By usage, in 2015 cakes and pastries segment was the most dominant segment accounting for the largest revenue share in global honey powder market. By sales channel, offline segment accounted largest share of the market in terms of revenue and projected to maintain its dominance over the forecast period. Major players in global honey powder market are investing in research and development to enhance their product portfolio. On the basis of geography, North America was estimated to be the largest market for lignite coal in 2015. Growing inclination of consumers towards healthy products especially in U.S. is projected to drive the demand for honey powder in the region during the forecast period. Followed by it, Europe is anticipated to be the sound largest region in global honey powder market. Strong manufacturing base for the food and bakery products coupled with increasing awareness among consumers towards the natural and healthy products in the region is anticipated to drive the market growth over the forecast period (2016-2023).

Overall, global honey powder market is anticipated to register significant growth over the forecast period (2016-2023).

Key Trends:

Merger & acquisition

Joint ventures

Investment in research and development

About Us

Credence Research is a worldwide market research and counseling firm that serves driving organizations, governments, non legislative associations, and not-for-benefits. We offer our customers some assistance with making enduring enhancements to their execution and understand their most imperative objectives. Over almost a century, we’ve manufactured a firm extraordinarily prepared to this task.

Media Contact

Name: Chris Smith

Address: 105 N 1st ST #429,

SAN JOSE, CA 95103 US

E-mail: sales@credenceresearch.com

Ph.: +1-800-361-8290

Website: http://www.credenceresearch.com