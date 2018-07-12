LED Video Walls Market Size, Share, Growth, Trends, Segmentation and Forecast To 2025: Credence Research

According to a new market report published by Credence Research Inc., “LED Video Walls Market (By Service Type (Purchase and Installation, Rental, and Maintenance), By Application (Outdoor LED Video Walls and Indoor LED Video Walls), By Geography (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Latin America, and Middle-East and Africa)) – Growth, Share, Opportunities, Competitive Analysis, and Forecast 2017 – 2025”, the LED video walls market is expected to witness a double digit CAGR during the forecast period 2017 to 2025.

Market Insights

A LED video wall is a multi-display setup in which display screens are either tiled or overlapped to form one large screen. LED video walls are quickly becoming popular across both private and public environments on account of their ability to offer dynamic content. High brightness, reliable performance, enhanced picture quality, and ability to get dismantled easily have made LED video walls suitable for not only indoor corporate presentations, but also at stadiums, live shows, and shopping malls. The demand for LED video walls is supported by increasing number of sports stadiums and sports activities across the globe. In view of international sports events, several stadiums across the globe are in process of refurbishing and upgrading their infrastructure, which, in turn is driving the demand for LED video walls.

Competitive Insights:

The global LED video wall market is in the nascent stage of development and is presumed to offer ample growth opportunities for all participants across LED video wall value chain. The global LED video wall market is technology driven and highly fragmented. The top four players in the market collectively account for less than 45 percent of the global LED video wall market revenue. Some of the leading players identified in the global LED video wall market include LG Electronics, Inc., Panasonic Corporation, Barco NV, Data Display Co., Ltd., Daktronics, Inc., Toshiba Corporation, Lighthouse Technologies, Ltd., Shenzhen Unilumin Group Co. Ltd., Leyard Opto-Electronic Company Ltd., NEC Corporation, and Shenzhen Dicolor Optoelectronics Co Ltd. among others. The global LED video wall market also include large number of niche players accounting for trivial market share individually.

