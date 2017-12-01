Mechanized Irrigation Systems Market To Reach US$ 4.67 Bn By 2022: Credence Research

According to a new market research report published by Credence Research “Mechanized Irrigation Systems Market (Center Pivot Irrigation Systems, Linear Move Irrigation Systems and Others (Travelling Gun, Solid Sets and Side Roll) – Growth, Share, Opportunities, Competitive Analysis and Forecast 2015 – 2022”, the global mechanized irrigation systems market stood at US$ 1,653.7 Mn in 2014 and is estimated to expand with a CAGR of 13.6% from 2015 to 2022.

Market Insights

Mechanized irrigation systems are equipment comprising various mechanical components such as trusses, spans, towers, drivetrains and others. These irrigation systems offer high efficiency and are useful majorly in larger landscapes. The market for mechanized irrigation systems is highly driven by the rising adoption of automation and mechanization in the agriculture sector. Another major factor boosting mechanized irrigation systems market is superior advantages of these systems over conventional irrigation methods. Additionally, mechanized irrigation systems are convenient for use and help easily irrigate large agricultural fields. Additionally, since the water is applied with better precision, using these systems enhances the yields. However, the market is largely hampered due to lack of awareness and relatively high initial costs of these systems.

The mechanized irrigation systems market, as of 2014, is dominated by the center pivot systems segment. Center pivot irrigation systems are easy for installation as well use. Thus, over the period of time, these systems have become the most popular types of mechanized irrigation systems. Due to their superior advantages over other mechanized systems, the segment is expected to retain its dominant position throughout the forecast period. Linear move irrigation too are expected to register strong growth in the coming years. Nevertheless, the others segment is expected to register the highest growth during the forecast period. The segment comprises solid sets, side roll and travelling gun.

Competitive Insights:

The mechanized irrigation systems market is consolidated in nature and is dominated by few major players. Majority of the players are located in North America making the region highly competitive and the largest market. North America and Europe are prime regions with strong penetration of mechanized irrigation systems. Thus, most of the players focus on providing enhanced products so as to gain competitive advantage. Companies are now focusing towards providing cost-effective systems in countries such as China, India, Brazil and others in order to expand their geographical reach.

Key Trends:

Advancement in systems using sensors and control systems

Strengthening global sales channel in order to maintain and expand the sales

Focus on large untapped markets such as China and India

Acquisition of regional players so as to penetrate in the international markets

