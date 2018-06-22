Methylsulfonylmethane (MSM) Market Is Expected To Reach Over US$ 10 Bn By 2023: Credence Research

According to a new market report published by Credence Research “Global Methylsulfonylmethane (MSM) Market Growth, Future Prospects and Competitive Analysis, 2016 – 2023,” the Methylsulfonylmethane (MSM) market is expected to reach over US$ 10 Bn by 2023, expanding at a CAGR of 7% from 2016 to 2023.

Market Insights

The demand for methylsulfonylmethane (MSM) has grown globally owing to rise in cases of bone fractures, back and neck pain, arthritis, osteoporosis and rheumatism among others. This phenomenon has gained significant attention from people and government across the globe. Methylsulfonylmethane (MSM) helps the body to form new joint and muscle tissue while reducing inflammatory responses, which contributes to stiffness and swelling; therefore, it is considered as a prominent ingredient in food supplements category. Moreover, rising awareness regarding health concern and benefits associated with consumption of methylsulfonylmethane (MSM) is another factor contributing towards the market growth.

On the basis of application, the global methylsulfonylmethane market is segmented into food & beverage, pharmaceutical & dietary supplements, cosmetics & personal care, animal feed and other industries (agriculture, urban waste handling and etc.). Methylsulfonylmethane is widely used in pharmaceutical & dietary supplements industry as it functions as a pharmaceutically active agent. In 2015, pharmaceutical & dietary supplements accounted for the largest share of more than 55% of the total MSM market by volume.

Global Methylsulfonylmethane (MSM) market is segmented by geography into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa. In 2015, North America led the global MSM market and was followed by Asia Pacific and Europe. Together, the regions accounted more than 80% share of the market. This is due to prominent ageing population in North America, Europe and certain countries in Asia.

Bergstrom Nutrition, Inc., Hubei Xingfa Chemicals Group Co., Ltd., Yueyang Xiangmao Medicines & Chemicals Co., Ltd., Makana Produktion und Vertrieb GmbH, Vita Flex Nutrition, ZhuZhou Hansen Chemical Co, Ltd., Panvo Organics Pvt. Ltd., Chaitanya Biologicals Pvt. Ltd, Tianjin Baofeng Chemical Co., Ltd and Hangzhou Dakang New Materials Co., Ltd. are few key manufacturers in methylsulfonylmethane (MSM) market.

Key Trends:

Rise in cases of bone fractures, back and neck pain, arthritis, osteoporosis and rheumatism

Rising awareness regarding health concern and benefits associated with consumption of methylsulfonylmethane

Pharmaceutical & dietary supplements is projected to maintain its dominance in upcoming years

Methylsulfonylmethane (MSM) is projected to gain momentum from cosmetics & personal care and animal feed applications over the next six years

