Power Boilers Market – Global Industry Size, Share, Growth, Outlook, Opportunities and Forecast 2016-2022 : Brisk Insights

According to a recently published report, the global Power Boilers Market has been expected to grow with a CAGR of 4.25% during 2016-2022. The segmentation of global power boilers market is based on technology, type, fuel type and geography. The report on global power boilers market forecast 2016-2022 (by technology, type, fuel type and geography) provides detailed overview and predictive analysis of the market.

Rapid industrialization and urbanization in emerging countries and huge government expenditure for power generationhas been driving the global power boilers market. Moreover, the increasing use of renewable energy such as bio gas, bio mass and natural gas is also injecting positive growth in the global market. In 2015, United State has generated around 4 trillion kilowatt-hours of electricity. Out of these around 67% of the electricity is generated from fossil fuels such as coal, natural gas and other natural resources. In 2015, around 33% of total electricity has been generated from coal, 33% from natural gas, 20% from nuclear, 7% from renewable resource such as biomass 1.6%, geothermal 0.4%, solar 0.6% and wind 4.7%. China possess abundant natural resources. China have around 13% of total coal reserves which accounts to 126 billion short ton of coal reserves, and China is having 24.4 billion barrels of proven oil reserves. Thus the increasing electricity demand is one of the major factor, injecting huge growth opportunity in the global power boiler market. High cost of installation is one of the major factor hampering the market growth of the global power boiler market.Growing demand from emerging countries, rising number of government initiatives to control emission and increasing liberalization and privatization of electricity and power industry are the key opportunities available in the global market.

SCOPE OF THE REPORT

1. Global Power Boilers Market By Technology 2012-2022 ($ million)

1.1. Subcritical

1.2. Supercritical

1.3. Ultra-Supercritical

2. Global Power Boilers Market By Type 2012-2022 ($ million)

2.1. Circulating Fluidized Bed Boiler

2.2. Pulverized Coal Tower Boiler

2.3. Others

3. Global Power Boilers Market By Fuel Types 2012-2022 ($ million)

3.1. Coal Based

3.2. Gas Based

3.3. Oil Based

3.4. Others

4. Global Power Boilers Market Regional Outlook 2012-2022($million)

4.1. North America

4.2. Europe

4.3. Asia Pacific

4.4. Middle East & Africa

4.5. Latin America

5. Company Profiles

5.1. Amec Foster Wheeler

5.2. American Boiler Manufacturers Association (Abma)

5.3. Ansaldo S.P.A.

5.4. Babcock & Wilcox Co.

5.5. BGR Energy Systems Limited

5.6. Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd.

5.7. Dongfang Electric Corporation Ltd.

5.8. Doosan Heavy Industries & Construction

5.9. Ge Alstom

5.10. Harbin Electric Company

5.11. IBL Group

5.12. IHI Corporation

5.13. Mitsubishi Hitachi Power Systems Ltd.

5.14. Siemens Ag

5.15. Thermax Ltd.

