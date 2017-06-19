Recent Release : Global Animal Feed Organic Trace Minerals Market Forecasts, Size, Share, Regional Outlook 2022 – Acute Market Reports

Animal Feed Organic Trace Minerals Market Overview:

Organic trace minerals are the minerals used in minimal quantities. They are produced when inorganic minerals are connected to organic molecules like amino acids and polysaccharides. The organic molecules are known as chelates and they avoid organic trace minerals from working together with feed parts as well as other minerals of body stem of the animals, thereby enhancing the degree of bioavailability of organic trace minerals. In spite of the reality that the organic trace minerals are added to the animal feed in tiny quantities, they play a significant part in retaining animal health. Today, there is a growing trend among the population towards utilization of organic trace minerals as compared to utilization of their inorganic equivalents.

Browse Full Report Visit – http://www.acutemarketreports.com/report/animal-feed-organic-trace-minerals-market

The key kinds of organic trace minerals include manganese, copper, cobalt, iron, zinc and selenium. Iron and Zinc are the highly used organic trace minerals due to their variable characteristics in the system of animal body. They combined contribute for more than half of the total revenue. Amino acid was the selected chelate for animal feed in comparison to proteinates and polysaccharide owing to high bioavailability. High amount of bioavailability of trace chemicals as compared to their inorganic replacements is predicted to be the main aspect stimulating the growth and expansion of the global animal feed organic trace minerals market. Further, the rising demand for animal as a protein source in nations like India and Brazil is projected to further enhance the growth of the global animal feed organic trace minerals market.

Increased consciousness among the customers in APAC region related to the advantages of these minerals in regulating & avoiding the spread of the diseases in the cattle has also led to sales increment in this region. However, the global animal feed organic trace minerals market is facing significant constraints both in the form of strict government legislations and high expenditures on research & development activities.

The worldwide meat output is growing and as per food and agricultural organization of UN the output rose from 296900 kilo tons in year 2011 to 303900 kilo tons in year 2012 at a growth rate of 2.2 %. The increase in the output is observed to be in emerging economies where the output rose from 177350 kilo tons in year 2011 to 184360 kilo tons in year 2012 recording a growth rate of about 3.8%. The increase in output was witnessed in countries like Russia, India, Brazil, China and regions of South Asia. The above displayed statistical figures combined with growing consciousness of the inorganic trace minerals risks is predicted to enhance the demand for the global animal feed organic trace minerals market in future.

Browse All Reports of This Category – http://www.acutemarketreports.com/category/pet-food-market

The universal animal feed organic trace minerals market was evaluated at 373 million USD in year 2012 and is predicted to develop at CAGR rate of about 6.5% during the forecasted period of year 2013 to year 2022. APAC region is predicted to observe a significant market growth owing to enhanced production of meat in nations like India and China.

Animal Feed Organic Trace Minerals Market By Product:

Main product sections encompassed in the market report includes Manganese, Zinc, Copper and Iron. The other sections like cobalt, chromium and selenium are also the key sections of the market report. Zinc was the most leading item for animal feed with the predicted revenues of more than 179.6 million USD in year 2012. It is extremely necessary for immunity and health enhancement of the animal. Zinc which is available in many forms of animal feed is insufficient to fulfill the needs of the specific main species. It is also predicted to observe rapid growth and expansion during the estimated period.

Iron was the second biggest consumed organic trace mineral contributing to about 16.6% of the total market revenue in year 2012. It is necessary for metabolism of ruminants as it is main carrier of oxygen in the internal system of the human body.

There is growing deficiency of iron in ruminants and poultry across the key regions of Asia Pacific zone. This has resulted to increase in demand for organic trace minerals since last few years. The other consumed organic trace minerals were copper and manganese. These minerals are used in livestock/cattle feed to enhance the animal immunity. There is heavy demand for these organic trace minerals in regions of South America, Europe and some areas of APAC region due to rise in the proportion of diseases outbreak.

Animal Feed Organic Trace Minerals Market By Region:

The sub continent of North America was the biggest animal feed organic trace minerals market contributing nearly about 37.6% of the total market revenue in year 2012. But this region is projected to lose the market revenue share owing to rapidly increasing demand for the organic trace minerals in APAC region. The continent of Europe was the second biggest animal feed organic trace minerals market in year 2012 and was evaluated at 133 million during that year.

The continent of Europe is the second biggest meat producer of the world after China. The output of meat is predicted to grow in future, specifically in eastern parts of Europe. Most of the relevant market sectors recognized as attractive business avenues in Europe feed additive industry include enzymes, carotenoids, vitamins and organic trace minerals.

The animal feed organic trace minerals market of APAC region was lesser in comparison to sub continent of North America and continent of Europe during year 2012. But this region is predicted to observe fastest growth in future owing to rise in production of meat in this region. For example the meat production of China in this APAC region was 83697 kilo tons in past and this was about 24.7% of the total meat production of the world. The increase in production of meat is predicted to make China one of the most profitable animal feed organic trace minerals market destination to be explored during the forecasted period.

Also growing awareness among the people about the adverse effects of using inorganic trace minerals causing environmental hazards is predicted to boost the demand for organic trace minerals in this Asia Pacific zone.

To Get Complete Report @ http://www.acutemarketreports.com/report/animal-feed-organic-trace-minerals-market

The demand for organic trace minerals is mainly enhanced by Brazil ( a South American nation) which was the world’s fourth biggest meat producer producing about 24595 kilo tons of meat in year 2012. Also the rise in per capita income and increase in disposable income of the population in this Latin American region combined with the growing demand for animal meat as a protein source is predicted to stimulate the demand and growth of the animal feed organic trace minerals market in this region of Latin America(South America).

Further the stringent environmental rules prohibiting the usage of inorganic trace minerals causing environmental pollution/air pollution is predicted to propel the demand and growth of the animal feed organic trace minerals market all across the globe.

Competitive Landscape:

The firm Royal DSM was the biggest organic trace minerals producer of the world and it further strengthened its market position by acquiring firm named as Trotuga which was a animal nutrition firm based and located in Brazil.

Key market players involved in the business of animal feed organic trace minerals and profiled in this market report includes Nutreco NV, Archer Daniels Midland Incorporation, Bio Multimin Incorporation, Vamso Biotec Private Limited, Pancosma SA, Novus International Incorporation, Kemin Industries Limited, QualiTech Incorporation, Royal DSM NV, Alltech Incorporation, Biochem Lohne Germany, Zinpro Corporation, Cargill Incorporation, Mercer Milling company incorporation, ADM, Ridley Incorporation, Tanke Biosciences Corporation and Vetco (India) Private Limited.

Executive Outline

Global Market Estimate and Forecast, 2012 – 2022 (USD Million)

Research Methodology, Importance and Sources

Animal Feed Organic Trace Minerals Market Industry Position

Market Size and Growth Projections

Animal Feed Organic Trace Minerals Market Dynamics Market Growth Drivers Market Inhibitors

Animal Feed Organic Trace Minerals Market Key Prospects

Animal Feed Organic Trace Minerals Market Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Animal Feed Organic Trace Minerals Market Scenario Analysis/ Environmental Scanning

Animal Feed Organic Trace Minerals Market Share Analysis

Animal Feed Organic Trace Minerals Market Application View

Market Evaluation and Forecast by Major Application Sections, 2012 – 2022 (USD Million)

Animal Feed Organic Trace Minerals Market Regional View

Market Synopsis

Europe Market Estimation and Forecast, 2012 – 2022 (USD Million)

North America Market Assessment and Projection, 2012 – 2022 (USD Million)

APAC Market Approximation and Prediction, 2012 – 2022 (USD Million)

Rest of the World Market Evaluation and Forecast, 2012 – 2022 (USD Million)



Competitive Background

Market Share Analysis

Organization Profile Business Summary/Synopsis Strategic Expansion Profit Analysis Product Benchmarking



Latest Reports :

http://www.abnewswire.com/pressreleases/global-hand-anatomical-model-market-share-size-growth-trends-industry-analysis-and-forecast-2017-by-acute-market-reports_117960.html

http://www.abnewswire.com/pressreleases/global-electric-vehicle-charging-services-market-size-share-trends-growth-regional-outlook-and-forecast-2017-acute-market-reports_117976.html

http://www.abnewswire.com/pressreleases/new-research-global-fish-sauce-market-size-share-dynamic-research-insights-regional-outlook-and-forecasts-2017-acute-market-reports_117968.html

About – Acute Market Reports :

Acute Market Reports is the most sufficient collection of market intelligence services online. It is your only source that can fulfill all your market research requirements.We provide online reports from over 100 best publishers and upgrade our collection regularly to offer you direct online access to the world’s most comprehensive and recent database with expert perceptions on worldwide industries, products, establishments and trends.

Our team consists of highly motivated market research professionals and they are accountable for creating the groundbreaking technology that we utilize in our search engine operations to easily recognize the most current market research reports online.

Contact Us :

Name : Chris Paul

ACUTE MARKET REPORTS

Designation : Global Sales Manager

Toll Free(US/CANADA): +1-855-455-8662

Email : sales@acutemarketreports.com

Website : http://www.acutemarketreports.com

Our Blog :- http://www.pdfdevices.com/