Technologies for Long Term Care and Home Healthcare Market is Expected to Grow at CAGR of 18.3% By 2022

According to a recently published report, the Global Technologies for Long Term Care and Home Healthcare Market is expected to grow at the CAGR of 18.3% during 2015-2022. The Global Technologies for Long Term Care and Home Healthcare Marketis segmented on the basis of mode of product, type, service, software and geography. The report on Global Technologies for Long Term Care and Home Healthcare Market forecast, 2012-2022 (by product, type, service, softwareand geography) provides detailed overview and predictive analysis of the market.

There are many factors leading to the growth of the market such as advancements in technology for long term and home healthcare andgrowth in geriatric population. One of the major reason for the rise in technologies for long term care is need for economical treatment options. Government initiatives are expected to propel home healthcare and rise in use of broadband connectivity by elderly people are key driving factor. North America and Europe are the dominating market for technologies for long term care and home healthcare. Asia Pacific is an emerging market due to stable economic growth and government initiatives to strengthen public healthcare. Untapped developing regions acts as a key opportunity. Another opportunity for the industry is transition to tele-health.

Some of the restraints for the market are lack of knowledge and experience to cope with technological change, lack of financial resources and changes in reimbursement policies. Limited insurance coverage is also acting as a restraint which can impact the industry.

leading companies of the industry areAbbott laboratories, General Electric Co., Drager Medical Gmbh, Johnson & Johnson, Philips Healthcare, Omron Healthcare, Covidien, 3M Co., Nonin Medical etc.

Scope of the report

Global Technologies for Long Term Care and Home Healthcare Market by type, 2012 – 2022 ($ billion)

1.1. Home Tele-Health Monitoring Devices

1.2. Home Tele-Health Software

1.3. Tele-Health Services

Global Technologies for Long Term Care and Home Healthcare Market by service, 2012 – 2022 ($ billion)

2.1. Infusion Therapy Services

2.2. Pregnancy Care Services

2.3. Hospice and Palliative Care Services

2.4. Rehabilitation Therapy Services

2.5. Unskilled Care Services

2.6. Respiratory Therapy Services

2.7. Nursing Care Services

Global Technologies for Long Term Care and Home Healthcare Market by software, 2012 – 2022 ($ billion)

3.1. Clinical Management Systems

3.2. Hospice Solutions

3.3. Agency Software

Global Technologies for Long Term Care and Home Healthcare Market by products, 2012 – 2022 ($ billion)

4.1. Monitoring & Testing Products

4.1.1. Blood Glucose Monitors

4.1.2. Peak Flow Meters

4.1.3. Fetal Monitoring

4.1.4. Sleep Apnea Monitors

4.1.5. Ovulation and Pregnancy Test Kits

4.1.6. Cholesterol Monitoring Devices

4.1.7. Home Hemoglobin A1C Test Kits

4.1.8. ECG/EKG

4.1.9. Temperature Monitors

4.1.10. Pedometers

4.1.11. Blood Pressure Monitors

4.1.12. Pulse Oximeters

4.1.13. Heart Rate Monitors

4.1.14. HIV Test Kits

4.1.15. Coagulation Monitors

4.1.16. Holter and Event Monitors

4.1.17. Colon Cancer

4.1.18. Drug and Alcohol

4.1.19. Blood EEG Devices

4.1.20. Hearing Aids

4.2. Healthcare Therapeutic Products

4.2.1. Healthcare Therapeutic

4.2.2. Sleep Apnea Therapeutic

4.2.3. IV Equipment

4.2.4. Insulin Delivery Devices

4.2.5. Inhalers

4.2.6. Oxygen Delivery Systems

4.2.7. Ventilators

4.2.8. Wound Care Products

4.2.9. Dialysis

4.2.10. Other Therapeutic

4.3. Home Healthcare Mobility Care products

4.3.1. Crutches

4.3.2. Walkers &Rollators

4.3.3. Canes

4.3.4. Wheelchairs

4.3.5. Mobility Scooters

Global renewable chemical manufacturing market, regional outlook, 2012-2022(in $billion)

5.1. North America

5.1.1. U.S.

5.1.2. Canada

5.2. Europe

5.2.1. Germany

5.2.2. U.K.

5.2.3. France

5.3. Asia Pacific

5.3.1. China

5.3.2. India

5.3.3. Japan

5.4. Middle East and Africa

5.5. Latin America

5.5.1. Brazil

5.6. ROW

Company profiles

6.1. Abbott Laboratories

6.2. General Electric Co.

6.3. Drager Medical GmbH

6.4. Philips Healthcare

6.5. Omron Healthcare

6.6. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGAA

6.7. Covidien

6.8. 3M co.

6.9. Nonin Medical (U.S)

6.10. Autonomic Technologies

6.11. Siemens AG

6.12. Kinnser Software, Inc.

6.13. Johnson & Johnson Inc. (U.S)

6.14. Medtronic Inc.

6.15. Nihon Kohden

6.16. RocheDiagnosticsLimited

6.17. MortaraInstrumentsINC.

6.18. Stryker

6.19. ITC

6.20. Bausch & Lomb

