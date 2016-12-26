Dead, 5 Wounded In Mount Vernon Nightclub Shooting

The owner of The Mansion Club was killed.A late night Christmas party was being held at the club when the shooting occurred, according to social media posts.Shots were fired near the entrance of The Mansion club around 4:30 a.m., 1010 WINS Roger Stern reported.”I’ve never seen anything like this on Christmas Day”, police Captain Edward Adinaro told reporters, the paper reported.Security guards tackled the suspect and police were quickly on the scene to arrest him, WABC-TV reported.Authorities say the man was charged with one count of murder and five counts of attempted murder.Bandoo’s father-in-law, Patrick Merchant, told the Daily News that an altercation inside the nightclub led to the shooting. “The guy retaliated and came back and just started shooting on them in the front, just shooting on all of them”.”It is a dark day in our city”.”No family should ever spend Christmas like this, ever”, Mount Vernon Mayor Richard Thomas said.The other shooting victims were taken to area hospitals.