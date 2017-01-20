Federal Bureau of Investigation reportedly arrests wife of Orlando nightclub killer Omar Mateen

Jail records, however, say she was arrested about 30 miles away in Dublin. They had a young son together. “We said from the beginning we were going to look at every aspect of this case, every aspect of this shooter’s life – to determine not just why did he take these actions, but who else knew about them, was anyone else involved, is there any other accountability that needs to be had here in this case”.Salman was interviewed by the Federal Bureau of Investigation after the massacre, but wasn’t charged at the time.The New York Times first reported, citing a law enforcement official, that Noor Salman was arrested at her home outside of San Francisco in connection with the June 2016 attack at at the Pulse nightclub. “You don’t see no problems at all”, said Glauber Franchi. According to The Los Angeles Times, she met Mateen online and they were married on September 29, 2011.She was also charged with obstruction, accused of misleading and lying to police and the FBI during their investigation. Reached at her mother’s home, where she moved to after the massacre, a woman declined to comment through a screen door.The Orlando Police Chief John Mina issued a statement regarding Monday morning’s arrest.Salman gave conflicting accounts about what she knew of Mateen’s intentions in the hours before the attack, authorities said a year ago. Nothing can erase the pain we all feel about the senseless and brutal murders of 49 of our neighbors, friends, family members and loved ones.She didn’t enter a plea and was ordered back to court Wednesday for the formal appointment of a lawyer and discussions on how to transfer her and the case to federal court in Orlando, where a grand jury indicted her. “But today, there is some relief in knowing that someone will be held accountable for that horrific crime”.