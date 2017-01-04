Killed in Uptown Shooting Are First Chicago Homicides of 2017

One of the bloodiest years on record in Chicago ended with 762 homicides and more than 3,500 shooting incidents.Johnson said when police were unable to restrain him, they shot him twice.In most United States cities, that would be the norm.Experts and police are blaming the surge in shootings and killings to increased gang violence as well as lack of education and employment, which leaves a sense of hopelessness that drives members of communities suffering such problems to turn to gangs and crime.Johnson, like his predecessor Garry McCarthy, spent most press conferences in 2016 begging state lawmakers to increase penalties for gun offenders without success.Police chiefs, criminologists and federal officials are calling for better and more accurate data on crime as the nation grapples with gun violence but fails to keep a simple tally of the total number of people shot across the country each year.Commentators have pointed to the perceived increase in social injustice and a steady supply of illegal guns in the city as contributing factors to the increase.The next day, on Monday morning, on the Northwest Side, an off-duty officer fatally shot an unarmed man with whom, according to Chicago police superintendent Eddie Johnson, the officer had had a prior confrontation.He said that gang activity is largely a part of the reason for the violence, as well as hostility toward police following the 2015 Laquan McDonald incident. The purchaser must also wait 72 hours for a handgun and 24 hours for a rifle or shotgun.Most of the murders occurred on the city’s South and West Sides.In New York, the U of C Crime Lab analyzed how things like street lights and keeping kids busy on the weekends can curb violence. Marc Buslik last week. The department declined to identify the officer behind the shooting, only saying that he was 57 year sold and assigned to transit detail.The department will also hire more police officers, promote more detectives, and equip every officer with a body camera ahead of schedule. They hope by creating a culture of accountability, people might be deterred from violence. Jones, who lived below LeGrier’s father, was shot by police while answering her door.Chicago Police will also expand a program that uses a sound-based GPS system that “listens” for gunshots and reportedly allows officers to respond quicker.”I liked what I saw in New York”, Johnson told the Chicago Sun-Times after his visit, adding that he will test out some of the Big Apple’s ideas in the coming year.The city saw a surge in gun violence previous year, including 762 murders.Police spokesman Anthony Guglielmi said that investigators were checking the area, including a high school across the street for surveillance footage of the incident and possible witnesses.Chicago is planning to hire almost 1,000 additional police officers over the next two years to help combat the rise in crime.