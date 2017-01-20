Obama says good-bye, again, to Americans

“Thank you for what you did for everyone, Chelsea”, Snowden tweeted.Private Manning is a traitor and should not have been turned into a martyr, as Senator Cotton said.Most famously, the group included Chelsea Manning, the former Army intelligence analyst convicted of leaking a giant trove of government documents to WikiLeaks.CNN looks at Obama’s decision to free Manning, which it says will count as one of the most controversial moments of his entire presidency. Assange lawyer Melinda Taylor tells the AP that Assange, who has been holed up in the London embassy since 2012, meant what he said.”In order for democracy and the rule of law to thrive, the government should immediately end this war on whistleblowers, and publishers such as WikiLeaks and myself”, Mr Assange added.The Wikileaks founder previously offered to go to the United States if Mannings’ 35 year sentence was cut.”Chelsea Manning is somebody who went through the military criminal justice process, was exposed to due process, was found guilty, was sentenced for her crimes, and she acknowledged wrongdoing”, Earnest said.Manning was one of 209 individuals whose sentences were commuted by Obama on Tuesday.There’s a significant difference between commutation and a pardon, and it only means that Manning will be able to get out of jail in the near future, Kiriakou believes. In fact, in a tweet last week, Wikileaks said he would “agree to U.S. extradition despite clear unconstitutionality of DoJ case”.Manning, who is held at the Fort Leavenworth, Kansas, military prison, accepted responsibility for leaking the material.The New York Times reports that President Obama has commuted much of Manning’s sentence, which was the longest ever imposed for a conviction relating to leaks. Manning’s release date will now be May 17.Government officials also noted that while Manning’s leaks were information, Snowden’s leaks showed, in detail, exactly how intelligence agencies went about collecting information, which could give enemies of the United States a better idea of how to avoid detection and circumvent USA efforts to undermine their plans.Similar praise came from former National Security Agency (NSA) whistleblower Edward Snowden, who in 2013 revealed the Obama administration’s mass surveillance operations in the us and overseas.Obama had created history in 2008 when he was elected America’s first black president.Whistleblower Edward Snowden, who leaked classified information about US’ spying methods to the press, also took to Twitter, celebrating the shortening of Manning’s sentence.