The president left many confused on Wednesday, when he bizarrely referred to the African-American abolitionist and orator in the present tense during his speech to kick off Black History Month. Speaking at a Black History Month event on Wednesday, Trump’s comments suggested he thought Douglass was alive. As Trump said, Douglass has been getting “more and more” recognition for the “amazing job” he’s been doing.And someone started a Frederick Douglass Twitter account that trolled the president before it was deleted (although some of the tweets have been saved). Clearly Trump didn’t really know who he was considering he’s been dead for well over 100 years. Spicer spoke about “Black History Month” in briefings on February 1 and a statement on January 31. It also happens to be the first day of Black History Month, which grew out of Negro History week, the second week of February, chosen to coincide with the birthdays of Abraham Lincoln and Frederick Douglass.As kind Twitter users reminded our newbie vice president, Black History Month is a time to honor black people in American history.There was much backlash over the alleged name change, but it turns out that the terms “Black History Month” and “African-American History Month” have been used interchangeably by presidents for decades. Colbert began the segment by wishing everyone a “Happy Black History Month!“. “You read all about Dr. Martin Luther King a week ago when somebody said I took the statue out of my office”.When Sylvia Wilson accepted the position as the chair of Alcosan’s Board of Directors, she didn’t realize she would be making history as the first African-American and the first woman in that job.”That’s the way the press is, very unfortunate”, she said, reading Trump’s quotes and then adding her own sidebar, “Almost as unfortunate as the history of Black America”.”I think he wants to highlight the contributions that he has made and I think through a lot of the actions and statements that he’s going to make, I think the contributions of Frederick Douglass will become more and more”, Spicer said.”. We believe, if he had more time to elaborate, the President would have mentioned the following: Frederick Douglas has done an wonderful job”. And their story is one of unimaginable sacrifice, hard work, and faith in America.But 2017 social justice warriors don’t care about history – so long as they can make a point.